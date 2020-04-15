Global  

Police: Man with gun fatally shot outside Wisconsin hospital

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them early Wednesday outside the emergency department entrance of a Wisconsin hospital where he had apparently gone for treatment, police said. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital about […]
