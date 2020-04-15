Global  

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Following Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama, Ms. Warren said she would support Mr. Biden’s bid for the presidency.
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Elizabeth Warren Endorses Biden

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Biden 00:36

 Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden.

