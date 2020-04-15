Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

That Kiwi Girl 🤷‍♀️ RT @statesman: Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday became the last of the Democratic presidential candidates to publicly back Joe Biden, endorsin… 3 seconds ago

Matthew Magliocca RT @TheView: BREAKING: Former 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden: "It's up to all of us to help make Joe Biden the nex… 4 seconds ago

HEAVENS ARMY ⭐⭐⭐ Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden saying 'empathy matters' Empathy matters not for his victims women and childre… https://t.co/1P5uGjFHxL 5 seconds ago

SheResists RT @Elaineplaywrite: Elizabeth Warren has A PLAN for beating Trump! She is endorsing Joe Biden! #JoeBiden2020 https://t.co/DgJmeEd7Qi 8 seconds ago

Trumpian2020 RT @BreitbartNews: Faux Endorses Joe! (Took her long enough) https://t.co/FLXxPMe6aU 9 seconds ago

Angel with Momo 🐶 RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Sen. Elizabeth Warren will officially endorse Joe Biden for president today https://t.co/2dx2dYHII7 https://t.co… 9 seconds ago

North Street RT @WHMP: BREAKING: Senator Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the last of the top-ti… 12 seconds ago