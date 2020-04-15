Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden On April 15, Warren officially endorsed Biden for president in a video posted to social media. Warren, who ended her presidential campaign on March 5, did not previously give her support to Biden or Bernie Sanders. Her endorsement comes days after...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
That Kiwi Girl 🤷♀️ RT @statesman: Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday became the last of the Democratic presidential candidates to publicly back Joe Biden, endorsin… 3 seconds ago
Matthew Magliocca RT @TheView: BREAKING: Former 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden: "It's up to all of us to help make Joe Biden the nex… 4 seconds ago
HEAVENS ARMY ⭐⭐⭐ Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden saying 'empathy matters'
Empathy matters not for his victims women and childre… https://t.co/1P5uGjFHxL 5 seconds ago