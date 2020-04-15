Global  

Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Warren's backing came a day after former President Barack Obama put his support behind his former running mate and two day after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden 01:25

 Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden On April 15, Warren officially endorsed Biden for president in a video posted to social media. Warren, who ended her presidential campaign on March 5, did not previously give her support to Biden or Bernie Sanders. Her endorsement comes days after...

