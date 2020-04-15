Global  

Canadian border service cuts hours at some U.S. crossings

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Canada is cutting its service hours at 27 low-traffic border crossings on a temporary basis as part of the government's COVID-19 response, the Canada Border Services Agency says.
