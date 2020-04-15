Abbott launches antibody test for coronavirus, plans to deliver 20 million tests by June

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Abbott Laboratories Inc on Wednesday launched a coronavirus blood test that could show whether a person has been infected and plans to ramp up manufacturing to produce 20 million tests in June.
 Abbott Laboratories Looking to Produce 20 Million Coronavirus Antibody Tests The American medical devices and health care company is hoping to deliver the amount by June. Business Insider adds that Abbott plans to roll out four million of them in April. According to Reuters, the blood test identifies...

