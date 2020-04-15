Abbott launches antibody test for coronavirus, plans to deliver 20 million tests by June Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Abbott Laboratories Inc on Wednesday launched a coronavirus blood test that could show whether a person has been infected and plans to ramp up manufacturing to produce 20 million tests in June. 👓 View full article

You Might Like

