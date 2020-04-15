Emergency flights packed with lamb to leave Melbourne for Abu Dhabi Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Three Boeing 787 Dreamliners carrying 45 tonnes of lamb meat apiece will leave Melbourne for Abu Dhabi this week in a sign agricultural trade is getting back on the front foot. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this