COVID-19: two more discharged in Kozhikode Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Two more natives of Kozhikode district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are from Nallalam and Kayakkodi, a release from District Medical Off Two more natives of Kozhikode district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are from Nallalam and Kayakkodi, a release from District Medical Off 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this