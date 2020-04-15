Global  

Buccaneers figure to bolster OL, seek RB in draft

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
14. TAMPA BAY (7-9) LAST SEASON: Missed playoffs for 12th consecutive season, extending second-longest drought in NFL. Jameis Winston led league in passing yardage, while also becoming its first-ever “30-30”” player with 33 TD passes and 30 interceptions, including seven that were returned for touchdowns. WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each topped 1,100 yards […]
