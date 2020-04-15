Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Falcons expected to look for help at cornerback in NFL draft

Falcons expected to look for help at cornerback in NFL draft

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
16. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) LAST SEASON: Atlanta won its last four games, saving jobs of coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Still, another sub-.500 finish was disappointing and added pressure to make playoffs in 2020. Running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant were cut to improve dismal salary cap situation. FREE AGENCY: […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Falcons expected to look for help at cornerback in NFL draft - National Football League News -… https://t.co/JqjuBG1SQw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.