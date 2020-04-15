Falcons expected to look for help at cornerback in NFL draft Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

16. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) LAST SEASON: Atlanta won its last four games, saving jobs of coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Still, another sub-.500 finish was disappointing and added pressure to make playoffs in 2020. Running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant were cut to improve dismal salary cap situation. FREE AGENCY: […] 👓 View full article

