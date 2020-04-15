Draft could be Dolphins’ most consequential since 1983

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

5. MIAMI (5-11) LAST SEASON: Dolphins endured historically bad start under first-year coach Brian Flores and were outscored 238-77 while losing first seven games. Roster became revolving door, but even though Dolphins used NFL-record 84 players, they nonetheless staged improbable turnaround and won five of final nine games, including upset victory at New England in […] 👓 View full article

