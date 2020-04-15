Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Draft could be Dolphins’ most consequential since 1983

Draft could be Dolphins’ most consequential since 1983

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
5. MIAMI (5-11) LAST SEASON: Dolphins endured historically bad start under first-year coach Brian Flores and were outscored 238-77 while losing first seven games. Roster became revolving door, but even though Dolphins used NFL-record 84 players, they nonetheless staged improbable turnaround and won five of final nine games, including upset victory at New England in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings: If Bill Belichick wants to win, Cam Newton will give that to him

Greg Jennings: If Bill Belichick wants to win, Cam Newton will give that to him 03:23

 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk where Cam Newton might land at the end of the 2020 NFL draft. Odds are high on the LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars, but Nick still thinks the New England Patriots could be a good landing point for the former...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.