Former partners say Ayesha Curry has ‘gutted’ their value Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A celebrity branding company on Wednesday sued Ayesha Curry, the food and lifestyle personality and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, seeking more than $10 million for breach of contract. Flutie Entertainment said in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the five years it spent with Ayesha Curry […] 👓 View full article

