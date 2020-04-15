Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country, in an unprecedented move finalized this week, two administration officials said Wednesday. “President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side in the […] 👓 View full article



