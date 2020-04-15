Global  

Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country, in an unprecedented move finalized this week, two administration officials said Wednesday. “President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side in the […]
Credit: Veuer - Published
 While Congress passed an unprecedented $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, it’s President Trump who is slapping his name on paper checks sent to individuals in another move not seen before. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

