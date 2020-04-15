Global  

Abbott launches COVID-19 antibody test, plans 20 million tests per month by June

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Abbott Laboratories Inc said on Wednesday it would begin shipping a new coronavirus blood test that can tell whether a person has ever been infected and plans to ramp up manufacturing to produce 20 million tests per month by June.
