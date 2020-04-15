Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Browns, Falcons, Buccaneers reveal new NFL uniforms in 2020

Browns, Falcons, Buccaneers reveal new NFL uniforms in 2020

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are among the NFL teams that will have a redesigned look starting in the 2020 season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings: If Bill Belichick wants to win, Cam Newton will give that to him

Greg Jennings: If Bill Belichick wants to win, Cam Newton will give that to him 03:23

 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk where Cam Newton might land at the end of the 2020 NFL draft. Odds are high on the LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars, but Nick still thinks the New England Patriots could be a good landing point for the former...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AwesomeStout

The Van Pelt Era @UniWatch The #Browns reveal got me thinking: What are the chances the NFL drops the "Color Rush" theme if they act… https://t.co/TWT3lvC5Ss 54 minutes ago

brownsnation22

Scott H RT @_NFLPOLLZ: With the reveal and addition to the #Browns new uniforms today. Which team still has the best new uniforms that are🔥🔥. (Up n… 1 hour ago

_NFLPOLLZ

NFL POLLS With the reveal and addition to the #Browns new uniforms today. Which team still has the best new uniforms that are… https://t.co/qUGBq4AHpW 2 hours ago

itz_amac

Gram Newton RT @Clintau24: 2020 NFL uniform reveal schedule Buccaneers ✅ Falcons ✅ Colts ✅ Browns - April 15 at 12 ET Chargers - April 21 Rams - May P… 21 hours ago

Clintau24

Clint Richardson 2020 NFL uniform reveal schedule Buccaneers ✅ Falcons ✅ Colts ✅ Browns - April 15 at 12 ET Chargers - April 21 Rams - May Patriots - ❓ 1 day ago

TheBrownsWire

The Browns Wire Buccaneers and Falcons reveal new uniforms ahead of the Browns https://t.co/57dRbkzdEb 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.