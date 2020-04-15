Browns, Falcons, Buccaneers reveal new NFL uniforms in 2020

The Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are among the NFL teams that will have a redesigned look starting in the 2020 season.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Van Pelt Era @UniWatch The #Browns reveal got me thinking: What are the chances the NFL drops the "Color Rush" theme if they act… https://t.co/TWT3lvC5Ss 54 minutes ago Scott H RT @_NFLPOLLZ: With the reveal and addition to the #Browns new uniforms today. Which team still has the best new uniforms that are🔥🔥. (Up n… 1 hour ago NFL POLLS With the reveal and addition to the #Browns new uniforms today. Which team still has the best new uniforms that are… https://t.co/qUGBq4AHpW 2 hours ago Gram Newton RT @Clintau24: 2020 NFL uniform reveal schedule Buccaneers ✅ Falcons ✅ Colts ✅ Browns - April 15 at 12 ET Chargers - April 21 Rams - May P… 21 hours ago Clint Richardson 2020 NFL uniform reveal schedule Buccaneers ✅ Falcons ✅ Colts ✅ Browns - April 15 at 12 ET Chargers - April 21 Rams - May Patriots - ❓ 1 day ago The Browns Wire Buccaneers and Falcons reveal new uniforms ahead of the Browns https://t.co/57dRbkzdEb 1 week ago