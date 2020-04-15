Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dead at age 85
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85. The Packers confirmed Davis’ death to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, as did his former teammate and fellow hall member, Dave Robinson. A […]
