Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85. The Packers confirmed Davis’ death to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, as did his former teammate and fellow hall member, Dave Robinson. A […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tokunbo Durosinmi Willie Davis, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end, dies at 85 https://t.co/i25Lt2UBD9 via @nbcnews 9 seconds ago The Triangle Tribune Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dead at age 85 https://t.co/LOaTGWRKQN 51 seconds ago Vittoriá RT @packers: #Packers legend Willie Davis has passed away at age 85. The Hall of Fame defensive end started on all five of Vince Lombardi… 1 minute ago Jim Feenstra RIP Packers great defensive end Willie Davis. A Hall of Fame player and great businessman after he retired from the… https://t.co/onfrENLLJL 2 minutes ago Les Polk RT @davidmaraniss: We've lost another legend. Willie Davis, great player out of Eddie Robinson's Grambling, defensive captain, better perso… 3 minutes ago Sami Childs RT @ProFootballTalk: Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dies https://t.co/oxiM2HxX56 4 minutes ago Steven J. Schuchart RIP Willie Davis. You will always be remembered in Green Bay. https://t.co/qTfrljc91K 8 minutes ago Jerry Steffen JUST IN... Willie Davis -- Green Bay Packers Legend, NFL Hall of Famer & One the Best Defensive Ends of All Time --… https://t.co/Zw0v8YCh71 8 minutes ago