Retro look: Browns return to past, unveil classic uniforms

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will look better next season. There’s still no guarantees how they’ll play or when. With a salute to their storied past, the Browns unveiled new uniforms Wednesday to replace old ones that had grown stale and become symbolic with losing. The “new” jerseys and pants were inspired by Cleveland’s […]
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms ahead of 2020 season

Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms ahead of 2020 season 01:57

 Five years ago, almost to the day, the Cleveland Browns unveiled dramatic changes to their uniforms

