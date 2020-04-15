Explosion shakes paper mill in Maine; no word on injuries Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

JAY, Maine (AP) — An explosion at a paper mill in Maine shook the ground Wednesday and produce a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around, but officials said it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The explosion rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 70 miles north of Portland, around […] 👓 View full article

