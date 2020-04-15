Global  

Falcons add depth at cornerback, agree to deal with Hawkins

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins, who played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas. Hawkins played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played in 15 […]
