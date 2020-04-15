Global  

Attorney who fought for civil rights in Louisiana has died

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A white lawyer who defended black civil rights activists at the height of the movement in Louisiana, often weathering threats to his own life, has died. Richard Barry Sobol died March 24 at his home in Sebastopol, California, of aspiration pneumonia, stemming from radiation treatment for squamous cell carcinoma found in […]
