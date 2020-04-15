Global  

Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Air National Guard units based in Wisconsin and Alabama have been awarded squadrons of F-35 fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday, overcoming vocal opposition from people who live near the base in Wisconsin’s capital city. The jets will be placed with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing […]
