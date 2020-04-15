Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis dies at 85

Global  

Born the son of sharecroppers, Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis never took success for granted.
 Green Bay Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis died Wednesday at the age of 85, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

