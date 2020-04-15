Andrew Scheer says he has 'serious concerns' about WHO, Trudeau vows to stick with global health agency Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today he has serious concerns about the World Health Organization (WHO) and its relationship with the communist regime in China. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this jungle.java RT @CBCAlerts: Andrew Scheer says he has serious concerns about the World Health Organization's relationship with China. The Conservative l… 10 seconds ago CarolM Andrew Scheer says he has 'serious concerns' about WHO, Trudeau vows to stick with global health agency… https://t.co/Zi3HrJDJzw 4 minutes ago CBC News Alerts Andrew Scheer says he has serious concerns about the World Health Organization's relationship with China. The Conse… https://t.co/VxFfvxejVs 5 minutes ago Shiny Happy Media Andrew Scheer says he has 'serious concerns' about WHO, Trudeau vows to stick with global health agency https://t.co/XhqGk6MF8c 7 minutes ago Allan Hunter RT @660NEWS: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he has serious concerns about the accuracy of the World Health Organization’s data and… 19 hours ago