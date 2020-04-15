Global  

Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A charter plane bringing Romanians to harvest British crops will arrive in the UK on Thursday.
Tweets about this

BitteClaus BBC News - Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/OcjtAuoyjY 5 minutes ago

Geoff Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/eZKUo0VOwM How’s this Brexit thing working out then? 5 minutes ago

Ellen Renton RT @zedman007: BBC News - Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/Svj9LUc0JU so where are the pinhead Brexit ba… 7 minutes ago

🌹Lee Hyde 🌹 RT @JasnaBadzak: Because #UKIP #Farage and his gang of #UKIP #BrexitParty criminals are lazy thieves, Eastern Europeans to be flown in to p… 9 minutes ago

arthur murray RT @Germans4indyref: Thought this was why Farage and Johnson were so desperate to leave the EU? Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fr… 18 minutes ago

Cecily Bradshaw Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/szBQvd77jr 19 minutes ago

karimaExquisite. RT @alltoplay4: The capitalist ruling class win both ways-- "Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg" Desperate cheap labo… 20 minutes ago

karimaExquisite. RT @mcbronto: Please tell me this is a late April fools joke. 🥴 We've literally millions outta work across the UK & Ire, but here we have… 20 minutes ago

