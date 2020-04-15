Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus

California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak. California has an estimated 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally. They are not […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zoekinky2010

ॐ jose reus RT @KSBY: California will give $500 cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Gov. Newsom announced today, using a mix o… 3 seconds ago

MariaMfwill

Maria RT @realTuckFrumper: California To Give Cash Payments To Immigrants Impacted By Coronavirus https://t.co/BzZeQQgAG8 6 seconds ago

MissBella5735

Miss Bella RT @LindaResista: California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus https://t.co/4bZqjKwyIw 25 seconds ago

Loupo85

Gilbert MAHE RT @indiatvnews: California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by coronavirus | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/aKV1OLyYrb 48 seconds ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News California will be the first state to give cash to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the c… https://t.co/SkPzrHigZH 51 seconds ago

NoDramaMama_

Feckless, Deplorable, Dreg! RT @KATUNews: California is using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give cash payments to immigrants living in the co… 2 minutes ago

Celestino_M

Brownboyfly RT @KMPHFOX26: Gov. Gavin Newsom says immigrants living in California illegally will get cash payments. https://t.co/aGHydyarFM 2 minutes ago

ValeriaPope1961

Valeria Pope RT @LasVegasSun: California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus https://t.co/0CQk1pd8MP https://t.co/U1kd6zLqoO 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.