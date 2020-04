Citigroup profit tumbles 46% on expected credit card losses

Citigroup Inc reported a 46% plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it prepared for losses driven primarily by its credit card business, and analysts raised worries that there is more pain to come as the economic outlook darkens. Citigroup Inc reported a 46% plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it prepared for losses driven primarily by its credit card business, and analysts raised worries that there is more pain to come as the economic outlook darkens. 👓 View full article



Credit: Wochit News - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Pandemic Attacks Citigroup Quarterly Profits 00:45 Reuters reports Citigroup reported a massive 46% loss in quarterly profit on Wednesday. The news comes as the financial group prepares for losses driven primarily by its credit card business. Analysts warn there is more pain to come as the economic outlook grows increasingly gloomy. Wall Street banks...