Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million, New Yorkers ordered to wear face masks

Coronavirus cases around the world have surpassed 2 million, as Victoria remains stable with 1299 cases and 14 deaths.

You Might Like

Tweets about this EMMANUELLATANSIO RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Global cases surpass 2 million • Libya imposes 24-hour curfew for 10 days • France death toll rises… 43 seconds ago Al Jazeera English #Coronavirus updates: • Global cases surpass 2 million • Libya imposes 24-hour curfew for 10 days • France death t… https://t.co/lbVyVzhsQB 2 minutes ago lifestrategy23 Global coronavirus cases exceed two million: Live updates https://t.co/me14pwSIQE https://t.co/5sIX06IZN7 5 minutes ago shawn julie US Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 30,000 After Doubling In A Week: Live Updates | Zero Hedge https://t.co/8BsYek3RrX 6 minutes ago Tarun RT @GETAnalysis: #Global #COVID19 cases top 2000,000, and 'parts of #US #economy in ruins' https://t.co/TpnlfPRque 9 minutes ago Lotus Saigonner Global coronavirus cases exceed two million: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/9AYrJZwsQi 10 minutes ago Sherry Maher RT @NPR: Public health specialists say President Trump's plan to put a hold on U.S. funding for the WHO is "short-sighted." "We're cutting… 12 minutes ago Chris Eastaughffe RT @smh: Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered New Yorkers to wear face masks in public, saying people will have three days to obtain a mask or… 15 minutes ago