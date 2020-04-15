Navy May Reinstate Fired Captain to Command of Roosevelt

Global  

Adm. Michael Gilday has indicated that he may reinstate Captain Crozier, who was removed from command after pleading for more help fighting a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.
 Defense Department officials said Wednesday that they are looking for a way to reinstate fired Capt. Brett Crozier.

