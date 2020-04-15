Global  

Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser tops £10m

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore has now raised 10,000 times his original £1,000 target for NHS Charities Together.
