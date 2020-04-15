West Seattle Bridge will stay closed through 2020 and 2021 Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The bridge is the city's busiest span, taking 100,000 vehicles and 25,000 transit riders daily on average before the coronavirus outbreak dramatically cut traffic. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this CJ 🛹 RT @seattletimes: BREAKING: The West Seattle Bridge will be closed until at least 2022 while it undergoes emergency repairs, the city of Se… 25 seconds ago tiniskwerl RT @westseattleblog: So far commenter sentiment has a heavy dose of "don't throw good money after bad, just tear it down already and build… 30 seconds ago tiniskwerl RT @RottenInDenmark: As soon as I heard the West Seattle Bridge was going to be closed for at least two years I went straight to the West S… 2 minutes ago Courtney Wallace RT @MikeLindblom: The highrise West Seattle Bridge will stay closed through 2020 and 2021, and the city isn't certain it can be repaired at… 3 minutes ago Ric Peavyhouse Wow. The West Seattle Bridge is cursed. The last version was taken out after being hit by a freighter. https://t.co/fAS71dJw3s 5 minutes ago