SAT and ACT Will Offer At-Home Tests if Coronavirus Closings Continue

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus is forcing the SAT and ACT to develop digital versions of the standardized tests in case schools remain closed. Critics fear that could deepen inequities.
