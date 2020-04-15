Global  

Leo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro offer fans walk-on movie role for viral 'All In Challenge'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The "All In Challenge" is taking off, with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Justin Bieber offering life experiences for charity.
