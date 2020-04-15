Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 14 hours ago Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved 01:25 U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use his authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress in order to pave the way for recess appointments of his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions.

