Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved 01:25

