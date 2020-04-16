Prosecutors: Suspect in Chinatown ID homicide shot man after trying to set girlfriend’s tent on fire

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020
King County prosecutors have charged Donyae Pigott, 21, with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Charging papers say Pigott was trying to set fire to his girlfriend's tent at a homeless encampment in the Chinatown-International District, when Daniel Long, 39, intervened. The men exchanged words and Long was fatally shot as he took cover behind a parked car.
