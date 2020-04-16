Prosecutors: Suspect in Chinatown ID homicide shot man after trying to set girlfriend’s tent on fire Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

King County prosecutors have charged Donyae Pigott, 21, with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Charging papers say Pigott was trying to set fire to his girlfriend's tent at a homeless encampment in the Chinatown-International District, when Daniel Long, 39, intervened. The men exchanged words and Long was fatally shot as he took cover behind a parked car. 👓 View full article

