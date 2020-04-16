Gates ups pandemic funds to $250 million, says Trump WHO move makes 'no sense'

Global  

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous and nonsensical move when the world is facing the health crisis brought by the COVID-19 disease pandemic, Melinda Gates said on Wednesday.
Gates ups pandemic funds to $250 mil, Trump WHO move makes 'no sense'

Gates ups pandemic funds to $250 mil, Trump WHO move makes 'no sense'President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a halt in US funding to the WHO, saying it had "failed in its basic duty" in allowing the pandemic to take hold. ;
Jerusalem Post

Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization as “dangerous,” saying the...
Seattle Times

