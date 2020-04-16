Global  

Trump backers protest Michigan stay-at-home orders at state capitol

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Thousands of demonstrators in cars with horns honking thronged around Michigan's state Capitol on Wednesday, some chanting "lock her up," to protest against stay-at-home orders imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stop the coronavirus.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Michigan protesters honk against coronavirus order

Michigan protesters honk against coronavirus order 01:34

 Workers blocked roads demanding the state reopen after the governor extended stay-at-home restrictions.

