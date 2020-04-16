Trump backers protest Michigan stay-at-home orders at state capitol Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Thousands of demonstrators in cars with horns honking thronged around Michigan's state Capitol on Wednesday, some chanting "lock her up," to protest against stay-at-home orders imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stop the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

