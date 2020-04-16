Global  

Over two dozen Rohingya died on rescued boat, Bangladesh coast guard says

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died aboard a ship that was rescued on Wednesday with nearly 400 starving people aboard after failing to reach Malaysia and drifting for weeks, Bangladesh coast guard officials said on Thursday.
