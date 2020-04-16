Over two dozen Rohingya died on rescued boat, Bangladesh coast guard says Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died aboard a ship that was rescued on Wednesday with nearly 400 starving people aboard after failing to reach Malaysia and drifting for weeks, Bangladesh coast guard officials said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

