South Korea ruling party wins election with parliamentary majority

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The party of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has won a landslide victory in a parliamentary election. The vote had the highest turnout in decades despite being held under strict health controls due to coronavirus.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: S Korea governing party sees big gains in parliamentary election

S Korea governing party sees big gains in parliamentary election 02:29

 South Korea is one of the first major countries to hold a general election during the global pandemic and many see it as a referendum on the government’s handling of the crisis.

