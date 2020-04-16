Global  

Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus. The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey. Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, the agency’s […]
