Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus. The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey. Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, the agency’s […] 👓 View full article

