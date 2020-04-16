Andrew Griffiths RT @RomillyMadew: #Phosphorescence by ⁦@bairdjulia⁩ is a beautifully written book, resonating with my wonder & love of nature “seek awe, &… 16 hours ago

Romilly Madew AO FTSE #Phosphorescence by ⁦@bairdjulia⁩ is a beautifully written book, resonating with my wonder & love of nature “seek a… https://t.co/nMTMs0YTBd 1 day ago

Kerrie O'Brien The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark times https://t.co/ZMrqhEzH3M via @theage 2 days ago

Wetherby2019 The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark times https://t.co/g7R5wfpbtn via @theage 2 days ago

Poppy Masselos Looking for the light in the darkest of times https://t.co/lopySFQgAK 3 days ago

Erika Borkoles RT @bairdjulia: A new review of Phosphorescence for the Brisbane Times by @lorien_content ... https://t.co/ve34Pb2wRo 3 days ago