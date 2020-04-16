Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark times

The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark times

The Age Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark timesFor Julia Baird, the idea of phosphorescence is a metaphor for joy and light in difficult times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Profagriffiths

Andrew Griffiths RT @RomillyMadew: #Phosphorescence by ⁦@bairdjulia⁩ is a beautifully written book, resonating with my wonder & love of nature “seek awe, &… 16 hours ago

RomillyMadew

Romilly Madew AO FTSE #Phosphorescence by ⁦@bairdjulia⁩ is a beautifully written book, resonating with my wonder & love of nature “seek a… https://t.co/nMTMs0YTBd 1 day ago

KerrieOBrien1

Kerrie O'Brien The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark times https://t.co/ZMrqhEzH3M via @theage 2 days ago

wetherby2019

Wetherby2019 The Drum host's new book shares some thoughts on surviving dark times https://t.co/g7R5wfpbtn via @theage 2 days ago

poppymasselos

Poppy Masselos Looking for the light in the darkest of times https://t.co/lopySFQgAK 3 days ago

Erika_Borkoles

Erika Borkoles RT @bairdjulia: A new review of Phosphorescence for the Brisbane Times by @lorien_content ... https://t.co/ve34Pb2wRo 3 days ago

bairdjulia

Julia Baird A new review of Phosphorescence for the Brisbane Times by @lorien_content ... https://t.co/ve34Pb2wRo 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.