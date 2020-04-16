Harron continues to establish his King's Legacy Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

James Harron is at the top of the bloodstock ranks in Australia and King's Legacy is another example of his eye for a colt that will become a stallion. James Harron is at the top of the bloodstock ranks in Australia and King's Legacy is another example of his eye for a colt that will become a stallion. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this