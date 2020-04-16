Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh plans action against TV channel for fake news

Coronavirus: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh plans action against TV channel for fake news

Hindu Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
It had aired fake news about Minister Jitendra Awhad’s daughter being tested positive for COVID-19
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Working out at home using household items

Working out at home using household items 02:22

 Social distancing means the gym is off limits - but you may have a gym at home hiding in your pantry and laundry room.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.