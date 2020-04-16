Global  

Coronavirus restrictions to remain in place for at least next four weeks: PM

The Age Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Social distancing measures will remain in place for at least the next four weeks as the government works to improve coronavirus testing, tracing and response times.
