Los Angeles Rams' Brian Allen is first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19

CBS Los Angeles NEW: Rams center Brian Allen has become the first known active NFL player to test positive for the novel coronavirus https://t.co/PvA8QrYi24 6 seconds ago

Best Of NFL RT @latestly: Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams Center, Becomes First NFL Player to Test Positive for COVID-19 Pandemic #BrianAllen #NFL #COVID… 57 seconds ago

Mahrukh RT @CNN: Brian Allen, a center for the Los Angeles Rams, is the first active NFL player to publicly disclose his positive test for Covid-19… 2 minutes ago

Gavin Ewen RT @TSN_Sports: Report: Rams' Allen first NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. MORE: https://t.co/Bfd4JYXbEi https://t.co/HL5vWSR8pZ 2 minutes ago

LatestLY Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams Center, Becomes First NFL Player to Test Positive for COVID-19 Pandemic #BrianAllen… https://t.co/h3ciNXhy4s 2 minutes ago

Marvin L. James II RT @USATODAY: Center Brian Allen first tested positive for the novel coronavirus three weeks ago, according to one report. The report also… 5 minutes ago

Christine Lai RT @NFLonFOX: Breaking news from @JayGlazer: Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen is first NFL player to test positive for Covid-19. https://t.co… 6 minutes ago