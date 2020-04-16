Global  

Los Angeles Rams' Brian Allen is first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is reportedly the first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19.
Sean McVay discusses Brandin Cooks trade, how the Rams are dealing with coronavirus

Sean McVay discusses Brandin Cooks trade, how the Rams are dealing with coronavirus 04:36

 Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the Brandin Cooks trade. Plus, how his organization is dealing with a player testing positive for coronavirus.

Rams' center Allen tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday, making him the first known active NFL player to test positive...
Reuters

Sean McVay confirms Rams' Brian Allen tested positive for coronavirus, says 'he's on the road to recovery'

Allen tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and again last week but is in recovery
CBS Sports

