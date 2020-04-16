'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy's notorious gangster is diseased but deadly in Florida

CAPONE movie trailer HD - aka Fonzo - Plot synopsis: The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia and comes to be haunted by his violent past.
Director: Josh Trank
Writer: Josh Trank
Stars: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon
Genre: Biography, Crime
