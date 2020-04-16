Global  

Bangladesh rescues 382 Rohingya drifting at sea for weeks

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s coast guard has rescued 382 starving Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, officials said Thursday. The refugees, mostly women and children, were attempting to land on Bangladesh’s coast in the Teknaf area in Cox’s Bazar late Wednesday night, said Lt. Comm. M. […]
