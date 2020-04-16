Global  

We wouldn’t do anything differently: Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave on ‘Extraction’

Hindu Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ — starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudhraksh Jaiswal — is the sole big-budget summer movie of 2020
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Extraction movie Making Of

Extraction movie Making Of 02:00

 Extraction movie Making Of - Plot synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed,...

