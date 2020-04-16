Coronavirus restrictions to continue for at least next four weeks: PM

Global  

Brisbane Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Scott Morrison says Australia has made real progress over the past month in getting the virus under control but better testing, tracing and response times need to be in place before "baseline" restrictions can be relaxed.
