Coronavirus restrictions to continue for at least next four weeks: PM Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Scott Morrison says Australia has made real progress over the past month in getting the virus under control but better testing, tracing and response times need to be in place before "baseline" restrictions can be relaxed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 #StayTheFHome 🦠😷🧤 RT @Reuters: Australia says coronavirus restrictions to continue at least four more weeks https://t.co/dQC5GxsmJC https://t.co/5ELwswRPQm 14 seconds ago