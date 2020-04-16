Global  

China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was made in a lab.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China denies accusations COVID-19 was made in a lab

China denies accusations COVID-19 was made in a lab 02:14

 China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019. Chris Dignam reports.

