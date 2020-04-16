You Might Like

Tweets about this Latest Pakistan News Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan https://t.co/AklMy4JTU7 1 hour ago Novice Scalper Japan is playing its positive role in fight against the #COVID19 pandemic. Certainly this generous offer help in re… https://t.co/030ZDzjN7r 2 hours ago Ammara Durrani Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan Prior to this, the Japanese government had pro… https://t.co/1EoKg7nRMe 4 hours ago World News Network Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan #Japan #Pakistan #Afghan #Politician #COVID19… https://t.co/0oGQNe6Eux 4 hours ago