Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan

Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan

WorldNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in PakistanISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has decided to provide another $1 million to Pakistan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip people and Afghan refugees to fight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsInsider

Latest Pakistan News Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan https://t.co/AklMy4JTU7 1 hour ago

iFxWiz

Novice Scalper Japan is playing its positive role in fight against the #COVID19 pandemic. Certainly this generous offer help in re… https://t.co/030ZDzjN7r 2 hours ago

ammaradurrani

Ammara Durrani Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan Prior to this, the Japanese government had pro… https://t.co/1EoKg7nRMe 4 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan #Japan #Pakistan #Afghan #Politician #COVID19… https://t.co/0oGQNe6Eux 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.