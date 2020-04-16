Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate

Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate

WorldNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mateDemocratic candidate has vowed to pick a woman for vice-president and says a committee will vet a shortlist of names Elizabeth Warren has said she would accept an offer to be running mate to the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, if the position were offered. “Yes,” said the US Senator...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity 01:12

 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump. This report produced by...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PoliticsPearson

Taylor C. Pearson RT @Reuters: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren says she would accept an offer to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate… 7 seconds ago

AltayErgun

Altay Ergun Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/kDIm7Vl03K 2 minutes ago

JustB_2020

JustB RT @nypost: Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/Hna7P9Vlto https://t.co/UPKl9ISq4M 6 minutes ago

SueM21731182

Sue M RT @GuardianAus: Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/o4eQsFVbSf 9 minutes ago

Sagini_o

Sagini RT @NBCNews: Sen. Warren says she would say yes if asked to be Joe Biden's running mate. https://t.co/PatcWRpfse 9 minutes ago

KBKennedy2

KBKennedy Elizabeth Warren said she will accept an offer to be the VP tonight. If she says so, than I support her in that. Th… https://t.co/H1P8ftVCBe 10 minutes ago

JuliusMigayi

Julius Migayi RT @guardian: Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/ma1MVPXPnT 22 minutes ago

Diarmuid_Cass

Diarmuid Cassidy This would be amazing @SenWarren @JoeBiden Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/2GxFjJQaz7 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.